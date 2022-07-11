Nothing Phone (1) to Oppo Reno 8 — Check full list of smartphones launching this week

This week is going to be an exciting one for smartphone enthusiasts as former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s Nothing will finally launch its first smartphone. The London-based tech major’s first smartphone is expected to shake up the market, which has now been dominated by Apple and Samsung in the premium segment for years now.

However, it’s not just Nothing Phone (1) that’s going to hit the shelves this week. Samsung Galaxy M13, Oppo Reno 8, Moto G42 and Infinix Note 12 5G are among other new devices which will also be launched.

Nothing Phone (1)

Launching on July 12, the Nothing Phone (1) is going to be a mid-ranger with a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC under the hood, the much-awaited NothingOS, 50MP led dual rear cameras and a 6.55-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be available in India in a price range of Rs 31,000-36,000.

Samsung Galaxy M13

The latest in the M-series line-up, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will come with a dual camera setup powered by a 5000mAh battery. Another variant of the M13, the Galaxy M13 4G will be shipped with a 6000 mAh battery, more powerful than the 5G variant.

Oppo Reno 8

While details aren’t out yet, it’s expected that the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro will come fitted with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, and a MediaTek Deimensity 8100 SoC, modelled similar to the versions of the phone already released in China.

realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition

With a 6.7-inch, Full HD+ AMOLED display backed by 120 Hz refresh rate, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will come with Octa-Core Snapdragon SoC.

Moto G42

The Motorola G42 goes on sale starting this week. A 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Octa-Core Snapdragon 680 chip and a triple camera are being packaged for just under Rs 15,000.

Infinix Note 12 5G