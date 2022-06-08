Nothing — the company started by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei — will reveal its first smartphone and second product overall, the Nothing phone (1), on July 12.

In a press release, the company said, "It’s our first smartphone and our most important product. The real start of Nothing’s journey. To make tech fun again. (It's) an invitation to unlearn everything the industry has taught us."

The press release had no further details about the design itself or a price. The live launch, titled "Nothing (event): Return to Instinct", will be held in London and live-streamed across the world.

Those in India can watch the stream from 8.30 pm on Nothing's website

This is the first tangible piece of information we have had about the launch window of the phone after Pei, during a virtual event late in March, announced the Nothing phone (1), a tentative summer release, and nothing else.

We know now that the Nothing phone (1) will carry forward the company's design ethos of transparency and sport a see-through back panel that lays bare its innards.

The phone will have a frame made from completely recycled aluminium and is expected to be in the premium mid-range (Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000) category, putting it in the same category as several OnePlus phones, Google's Pixel smartphones and Xiaomi's offerings. The phone will also support wireless charging, the company confirmed in a recent interview with Wallpaper.com.

Nothing also shared the work and thought that went into phone (1)'s design in a detailed Instagram post.

So far, there has been no word on specifications the phone (1) will offer, though unverified rumours have suggested the device will pack a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, a 4,500 mAh battery, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone will also feature a 32MP selfie camera, as per these "leaks".

Don't expect the phone itself to be launched on July 12 — I expected Nothing to show off its phone design finally, reveal the specifications, possibly the price, and announce a launch date.

At the moment, all we know is Nothing has something planned for July 12.