Nothing phone (1) to be powered by Snapdragon 778G Plus chip

The Nothing phone (1), the debut smartphone by the company founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei — as widely rumoured, reported, and expected — will be powered by a midrange chipset, the Snapdragon 778G Plus processor.

Pei, in an interview to Input Mag, has confirmed that the company opted for this processor as it "offers a better mix of price, performance, heat output, and power consumption". Pei further said the SoC (system-on-a-chip) also enables them to offer features such as wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, which are usually features supported by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line chips.

Over the past few weeks, Nothing has slowly been cranking up the hype over the phone (1). Two days ago, the company officially opened the waitlist for its invite system. At the time of this writing, more than 1.72 lakh Indians are on the list.

The company has clarified that getting an invite code doesn't guarantee that you will be able to buy the phone, but that it will only allow you to get in the pre-order queue by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000. Being able to successfully pre-order a device will depend on the stock available with Flipkart, Nothing's retail partner in India.

Nothing will reveal phone (1) at an event held in London, to be livestreamed on its official website, at 8.30 pm on July 12. Pre-orders will begin at 9 pm the same day.

The Nothing phone (1) is rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and 8GB of RAM. On the back, the phone (1) features LED light strips in what the company calls the Glyph Interface. The strips, which feature 900 LED lights, can be customised ringtones, alerts, battery level and other use-cases.

