Nothing Phone (1) rolls out OTA update for Jio True 5G support

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Nothing is rolling out the update in phases and says will conclude before Monday.

London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing has started rolling out a new over-the-air (OTA) update to unlock support for Jio True 5G networks. Through the Nothing OS 1.1.5 update, the company — which said its Phone (1) already supported Airtel 5G — says now the device will also support Jio True 5G.

How to update?

Go to Settings >> About Phone >> Software Info >> System update

Last week smartphone giants Apple and Samsung also committed to rolling out the OTA updates on their 5G-enabled devices to unlock the support for the network.

This move was in response to the meeting that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) met with handset manufacturers to push for the OTA update.

Apple said in a statement that it is working with its carrier partners in the country to bring the “best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed”. The update will reportedly be rolled out starting in December.

A spokesperson from Samsung added, “We are working closely with our operator partners and are committed to rolling out OTA updates across all our 5G devices by mid-November 2022, enabling Indian consumers to experience 5G seamlessly.”

The soft locks were put in place to prevent these devices, which have been 5G-enabled long before the network was launched in India, from accessing the network before it was ready.

