    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Nothing Phone (1) rolls out OTA update for Jio True 5G support

    Nothing Phone (1) rolls out OTA update for Jio True 5G support

    Nothing Phone (1) rolls out OTA update for Jio True 5G support
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Nothing is rolling out the update in phases and says will conclude before Monday.

    London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing has started rolling out a new over-the-air (OTA) update to unlock support for Jio True 5G networks. Through the Nothing OS 1.1.5 update, the company — which said its Phone (1) already supported Airtel 5G — says now the device will also support Jio True 5G. 

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

    Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Nothing is rolling out the update in phases and says will conclude before Monday.
    How to update? 
    Go to Settings >> About Phone >> Software Info >> System update
    Last week smartphone giants Apple and Samsung also committed to rolling out the OTA updates on their 5G-enabled devices to unlock the support for the network. 
    Also Read: Apple, Samsung to roll out software update in December to unlock 5G bands in India
    This move was in response to the meeting that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) met with handset manufacturers to push for the OTA update.
    Apple said in a statement that it is working with its carrier partners in the country to bring the “best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed”. The update will reportedly be rolled out starting in December.
    A spokesperson from Samsung added, “We are working closely with our operator partners and are committed to rolling out OTA updates across all our 5G devices by mid-November 2022, enabling Indian consumers to experience 5G seamlessly.”
    The soft locks were put in place to prevent these devices, which have been 5G-enabled long before the network was launched in India, from accessing the network before it was ready.
    Also Read: Getting 5G on your phone may need more than a software upgrade
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    5G in IndiaJio 5GNothing

    Next Article

    Instagram announces new features to protect people from abuse

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng