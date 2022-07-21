Nothing Phone (1) live sale today on Flipkart at 7 pm

A week after its global launch, Nothing Phone (1) will go on first live sale today on Flipkart from 7 pm. India will be one of the few markets in which the new device from the new smartphone brand will be sold. The phone will be available in three variants.

Nothing Phone 1 has been launched at an introductory price Rs 32,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 35,999 (8GB/256GB), and Rs 38,999 (12GB/256GB).

Pre-order customers will get the Nothing Phone at an introductory price of Rs 31,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 34,999 (8GB/256GB) and Rs 37,999 (12GB/256GB).

Features and specs

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a dual camera set-up with two advanced 50 MP sensors. The main camera is powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. It is paired with a wide ƒ/1.8 aperture, dual image stabilisation, 10-bit colour videos and intelligent features like night mode and scene detection. The camera system comes with dual OIS and EIS.

The phone is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon with a 778G+ chipset processor which gets 5G and wireless charging. The phone has a UFS 3.1 storage.

The 6.55-inch OLED display will be matched with FullHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone’s front and rear uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Battery power

Nothing Phone (1) can deliver 18 hours of use with every charge and two days of standby. The phone uses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Users can get 50 percent power in just 30 minutes of charge. However, the Nothing Phone (1) pack will not have any charging brick. Customers will have to pay Rs 1,500 to get a 45W charging brick.