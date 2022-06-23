Nothing phone (1) will be available through invite-only system just like the first OnePlus handset

Carl Pei’s Nothing has stepping up the buzz overs its maiden smartphone — the Nothing phone (1).

In a new video, Nothing confirmed that the phone will be initially sold through an invite-only system — a model that OnePlus used successfully to launch itself into the smartphone space in 2014.

The logic appears to be simple — it is not possible for a startup company like Nothing to mass-produce millions of units in such a short period of time — especially with the ongoing chip shortage —and it would not do to overpromise and underdeliver.

The idea is to provide the insiders with the device first, allowing them to get the hands-on experience before it is out in the open. “This will keep the inventory in check and control sales,” said Pei in the video. Nothing faced a similar issue with their ear (1), by being able to the earbuds only once a week.

This is not the first — nor will it be the last — time that parallels were drawn between Nothing and OnePlus. Both companies were, after all, founded by Carl Pei.

In a video two days ago, tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee took a dig at OnePlus for abandoning its loyalists and joining the bandwagon with other flagship smartphones with their higher-than-budget pricing model, and hard-to-distinguish design, a comment Pei took in his stride.

How will the invite-only system work?

While the process is simple, getting your hands on the actual device is not, at least not initially. You must register to get an invite that will allow you to buy the device, or get an invite from someone who has already bought the device. Getting the invite is the difficult part.

The device is set to launch on July 12. While the phone has appeared on Geekbench, Nothing has revealed nothing about the phone's specifications.