Nothing, the company co-founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has officially invited people to apply for an invitation to buy its first smartphone — the phone (1).

Within an hour of Nothing sending out the invite email, more than 13,000 Indians have joined the waitlist for a chance to be among the first to buy the phone (1). As of 4.20 pm, there are 13,317 Indian smartphone enthusiasts on the waitlist.

"You’ll be notified when you receive the invite code. Then, head to Flipkart before 30 June and enter the code to secure your place with a refundable Rs 2,000 deposit. It also unlocks a special price on phone (1) accessory and exclusive pre-order offers," the Nothing invite page read.

"At 9 pm on July 12, log in to Flipkart to select and pay for the phone (1) model you want. Full payment will be made then, and the Rs 2,000 deposit will be deducted from the final price. Make sure you confirm the order within 7 days," the page added.

A screenshot of the Nothing phone 1() invite page at 4.20 pm on Friday.

The Nothing phone (1), which sports a transparent back with a glyph interface — LED light strips that can be customised for calls and notifications — wireless charging, a two-camera rear setup and a hole-punch selfie camera, will be officially unveiled on July 12 at an event in London, which will be live-streamed on its events website.

The phone's specifications are currently under wraps, though sample models have been sent out to tech influencers on social media, such as YouTube's Marques Brownlee, who shared a hands-on impression of the phone on June 21.

Pei said the invite system is an attempt to “keep the inventory in check and control sales”.

Nothing faced a similar issue with their ear (1), the company's first-ever product, which it was able to sell only once a week due to inventory issues.

The phone (1) is speculated to be priced around Rs 40,000, though we will only know on July 12.

Nothing recently held an auction through StoreX, where 100 limited edition, numbered phones went under the hammer, with one bidder going as high as $2,000 (over Rs 1.5 lakh) to be among the first in the world to have the smartphone.

Nothing has also released a launcher on Google Play Store for Android users to get a hands-on preview of the software experience that they can expect with the phone (1).

