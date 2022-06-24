"You’ll be notified when you receive the invite code. Then, head to Flipkart before 30 June and enter the code to secure your place with a refundable Rs 2,000 deposit. It also unlocks a special price on phone (1) accessory and exclusive pre-order offers," the Nothing invite page read.
"At 9 pm on July 12, log in to Flipkart to select and pay for the phone (1) model you want. Full payment will be made then, and the Rs 2,000 deposit will be deducted from the final price. Make sure you confirm the order within 7 days," the page added.
The Nothing phone (1), which sports a transparent back with a glyph interface — LED light strips that can be customised for calls and notifications — wireless charging, a two-camera rear setup and a hole-punch selfie camera, will be officially unveiled on July 12 at an event in London, which will be live-streamed on its events website.