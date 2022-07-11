Nothing Phone (1) India launch: Date, where to watch live, specifications and price

The much awaited, Nothing Phone (1) will be launched in multiple markets across the globe including India on July 12. The Nothing Phone (1) will be the first smartphone offering from former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s London-based firm Nothing Technology. The company launched its first product, the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds in India last year. The Nothing Phone (1) will be launched at a special event in London, which will be live streamed for viewers worldwide.

Here are all the details of the upcoming smartphone, Nothing Phone (1).

Camera

It has been confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will feature a dual camera setup with a 50MP main camera (Sony IMX766) with f/18 aperture, and a 1/1.56″ sensor size.

The camera will be able to shoot 10-bit color videos and will feature dual OIS and EIS stabilisation. The Nothing Phone (1) will also have an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field-of-view. It will support night mode and scene detection.

Design

Nothing has revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) will feature a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern, called the Glyph Interface. The Glyph Interface can be used as a notification LED and charging indicator, among several other functions.

The lights will also flicker based on the ringtone. Users can customise the functionality of the Glyph Interface with a dedicated app.

Specifications (expected)

The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 G+ processor, with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to boot Android 12-based Nothing OS.

On the front, the smartphone is expected to include a hole punch display housing the front camera. And the phone is expected to incorporate an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and some leaks suggest the charger may not be included in the box.

How to watch the launch event live?

The live launch event of the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone will be streamed on Nothing’s official YouTube channe l, starting at 8:30 PM IST.

Nothing Phone (1) expected price in India

Nothing Technologies has confirmed that their new smartphone will be sold on Flipkart in India. Nothing Phone (1) will be up for a Rs 2000 instant discount along with a few bank offers.

The new device from the London-based tech major is expected to be available in India at a starting price of Rs 31,000. The phone will be available in three RAM and storage options. The higher version of the device is expected to cost around Rs 36,000.