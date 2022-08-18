Nothing phone (1) gets a price hike in under a month after launch

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Nothing phone (1) price has increased by Rs 1,000 only a month after its announcement in July. The starting cost of the device on the next sale would be Rs 33,999.

Nothing is making headlines again and no it’s not because of another transparent piece of technology from the company. In a recent statement, Nothing has revealed that it is hiking the price of the Nothing phone (1) across variants.

The hike comes less than a month later after the smartphone's sale went live on Flipkart exclusively on July 21. According to the company, the price hike comes from fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs. The statement also mentioned the "overwhelming" response that the phone (1) received to pre-orders and sales. It also saw a “record-breaking” +10 million ‘Notify Me’ on Flipkart.

Starting today, the Nothing phone (1) will be available at Rs 33,999 for the 8 GB/128 GB variant, Rs 36,999 for 8 GB/256 GB, and Rs 39,999 for the 12 GB/256 GB option. The new price is a Rs 1,000 hike from the introductory price and a Rs 2,000 hike from the pre-order price.

The device has been receiving raving reviews from both the customers and the experts, despite Nothing being relatively new in the market and phone (1) being its first smartphone. Earlier this month, there were also speculations that Nothing could be working on a “Lite” version of the phone (1) but Nothing denied all such rumours.