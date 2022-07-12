Nothing phone (1) to start at Rs 32,999, will be sold on Flipkart from July 21

After weeks of masterfully building up hype and anticipation on social media, and drip-feeding details to tech enthusiasts hungry for information, the Nothing phone (1) was finally unveiled on Tuesday. And yes, it also comes in black.

Nothing founder Carl Pei — also the co-founder of former "Flagship Killer" OnePlus — took to the (virtual) stage in London on Tuesday and announced that the price of the phone (1) will start at Rs 32,999 and will go on sale from July 21 on Flipkart.

Pei said the entire keynote was filmed on a phone (1).

Before Tuesday's event, we knew that the phone (1) — Nothing's second product offering after the truly wirelss stereo ear (1) — will feature a transparent back that shows off a "Glyph Interface" made of LED light strips comprising 900 tiny bulbs that can be customised for different notifications. charging indicator, etc.

Also read:

Pei had also confirmed that the phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC (system-on-a-chip), which allows for features such as optical image stablisation for the rear dual-camera setup, wireless charging and reverse charging. He took sly digs at Apple (for the iPhone's heavy weight) and other brands for heavy Android customisation. He said Nothing's focus will be on creating an ecosystem.

As was widely rumoured, the Nothing phone (1), featuring a flat-edge design similar to the iPhone, comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, a 4,500 mAh battery, 33W charging, 15W wireless chaeging, 5W reverse charging, a 50 megapixel primary lens and a secondary 50 megapixel ultrawide shooter. The front features a selfie camera in a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the display.

The phone (1) comes with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage — 8/128, 8/256 and 12/256.

With the motto "Make Tech Fun Again", Nothing had embarked on a marketing campaign fueled mostly by hype and Pei's personal charisma, with some publications even comparing him to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, considered by many to be a master of marketing.

The phone (1) features a retro chic user interface with its minimalist wallpapers, ringtones that sound contemporary and classic at the same time, and the ability to resize individual app icons on the home screen. The Nothing phone (1) will run on Nothing OS based on stock Android 12.