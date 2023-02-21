Nothing rolls out Android 13 for Phone (1) — Check details here

Nothing on Tuesday announced the release of the Nothing OS 1.5, which is powered by the latest version of the Android operating system, Android 13, calling it their “most significant upgrade yet”.
The team at Nothing says it has focused on improving the user interface to make it more intuitive and easy to use. The design is "clean, modern, and elegant, with a focus on simplicity and ease of use". The size of the update is 1.25 GB.
Here is the official list of features and improvements that users can expect from the update, Nothing OS 1.5:
App improvements
Customisation
Improved experience
Visual enhancements
Privacy upgrades
System performance
How to install
Users are likely to receive a notification for the update in case you have automatic updates activated, in case not, then you can go to Settings on your Phone (1), Software Update and select Download and Install.
Carl Pei really meant when he said he didn’t want to rush into an update just for the heck of it. Watch this space for a detailed review of the Nothing Phone (1) running on the Nothing OS 1.5.
