Nothing rolls out Android 13 for Phone (1) — Check details here

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 21, 2023 6:23:05 PM IST (Published)

Nothing on Tuesday announced the release of the Nothing OS 1.5, which is powered by the latest version of the Android operating system, Android 13, calling it their “most significant upgrade yet”.

Nothing on Tuesday announced the release of the Nothing OS 1.5, which is the company's version of Android 13, calling it their "most significant upgrade yet".

The team at Nothing says it has focused on improving the user interface to make it more intuitive and easy to use. The design is "clean, modern, and elegant, with a focus on simplicity and ease of use". The size of the update is 1.25 GB.
Here is the official list of features and improvements that users can expect from the update, Nothing OS 1.5:
App improvements
    • New Nothing weather app.
    • Refined camera app interface.
    • Up to 50 percent increase in app loading speed.
      • Customisation
        • New Glyph sound pack. More Glyph ringtones and notification sounds.
        • More “Material You”, meaning more system-wide colour schemes available for matching third party apps to wallpaper.
        • Lockscreen shortcut customisations — create shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls, and wallet.
          • Also Read: First-gen iPhone sells for over $63,000 at an auction — Here are the details
          Improved experience
            • Easily switch data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings panel.
            • New QR code scanner in Quick Settings and in the camera app.
            • Multi-language support that allows different languages for different apps.
            • Clipboard preview. Copied text appears on the clipboard in the bottom corner of the screen. So you can directly edit the text before pasting.
            • Foreground services. Close active background apps directly from the notification centre to save battery. 
              • Visual enhancements
                • New look for Media Control. Puts album artwork on full display with a wider set of music controls.
                • Improved volume control. Easily adjust individual volume sliders without unlocking the screen (e.g. music vs ringtone).
                • Less distracting notifications whilst in Game Mode. Now with Google Game Dashboard. Dashboard supports screenshots, screen recording, FPS display, and Do Not Disturb.
                • Live caption: detects speech on your device and automatically generates captions.
                • Smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off.
                  • Privacy upgrades
                    • Photo picker. Choose which images you want to share with each app. 
                    • Media permissions. Group the types of media you want to share e.g., photos and videos, music and audio, files. 
                    • Alerts when an app accesses your clipboard. Then cleared history after a period of time to prevent unwanted access.
                    • Added Personal Safety app.
                      • Also Read: OnePlus 11R 5G now available for pre-orders in India; here’s how to buy
                      System performance
                        • Increased background memory. Reducing the wait for frequently used apps to load.
                        • New self-repair feature that keeps Phone (1) running like it’s new. By clearing unused cache and expired system dumps.
                        • Increased system stability. 
                        • General bug fixes.
                          • How to install
                          Users are likely to receive a notification for the update in case you have automatic updates activated, in case not, then you can go to Settings on your Phone (1), Software Update and select Download and Install.
                          Carl Pei really meant when he said he didn’t want to rush into an update just for the heck of it. Watch this space for a detailed review of the Nothing Phone (1) running on the Nothing OS 1.5. 
                          Also Read: Explainer | The era of social media subscriptions has dawned — is that a good thing?
