Nothing rolls out Android 13 open beta programme for Phone (1)

As per the company, "Nothing OS 1.5 promises to be smoother and more secure", with exciting new custom features just for Phone (1).
Nothing has started the open beta programme for Nothing OS 1.5 — the company's version of Android 13 — on Thursday. The programme is open to a limited few who had enrolled in the beta programme. Nothing will gather feedback from the beta testers and keep tweaking 1.5 till public release in early 2023, the company said.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies
IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?
IST2 Min(s) Read
As per the company, "Nothing OS 1.5 promises to be smoother and more secure", with exciting new custom features just for Phone (1). My update has yet to land as of this writing, and I will share my experience as soon as I update my Phone (1) and use it for a couple of days.
According to Nothing, on offer are the following features — some of these are part of the Android 13 package, while some others, such as a custom app and a self-repair feature — clearing caches and expired system dumps — are unique to Nothing.
Nothing, however, notes that, considering the software is still in its beta stage and not final, there are bound to be bugs during tested. Apps such as Netflix and Google Pay will not be functional, said Nothing.
If you're part of the beta programme and wish to update, head to Settings>System>System Update. Once you get the prompt, hit update and voila, you have Android 13 on your Nothing Phone (1).
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!