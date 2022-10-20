Nothing partners with Myntra ahead of the Ear (stick) launch

By Pihu Yadav

Mini The pricing and product specifications of the product will be unveiled during the online Ear (stick) reveal on 26 October, 7:30 pm IST on nothing.tech.

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has announced its association with Myntra, a homegrown e-commerce retailing platform. In addition to Flipkart, ear (stick), launching on October 26, will also be available on Myntra, the company said in a statement. Flipkart was Nothing’s official partner for the last two product launches — ear (1) and phone(1).

Talking about the association, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra , said, ”We are delighted to associate with Nothing to offer an array of premium, high-quality and stylish looking audio products to our fashion-forward customer base across the country with high design sensibilities and appreciation for good quality products. In the last two years, we have witnessed an increased demand for audio products on our platform. The upcoming launch of Nothing Ear (stick) will provide our customers with a wider selection in the wireless audio category.”

“The Ear (stick) are half-in-ear true wireless earbuds, made not to be felt when in use, and balance supreme comfort with exceptional sound. They are feather-light with an ergonomic fit, delivered in a unique and compact charging case, inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes,” Nothing added.

“For the upcoming launch of Ear (stick), we are excited to join hands with Myntra. With this announcement we also confirm that going forward, all products that are part of Nothing’s audio category will be available on the platform,” said Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India. He added, “Delivered in the unique charging case, Ear (stick) is built for those who appreciate our iconic design. With this partnership, we want to make Nothing products more accessible for our community.”