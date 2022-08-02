Nothing may bring a phone (1) 'Lite' to the market at Rs 24,999

The chances of a device surfacing in the tech world might be wobbly but the chances of rumours surrounding such a device are rock solid. Nothing , Carl-Pei’s latest tech company, has been the target this time.

A report by The Mobile Indian suggests that a new device from the company could be in talks if not in production. The device is a budget- version of the Nothing phone (1) and could be called Nothing phone (1) ‘Lite’.

The device is suggested to come with all the same specs as its older sibling — the 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, the dual 50 MP camera setup on the back, and more — with a few tweaks.

The device is rumoured to be priced starting at Rs 24,999 for a 6 GB/ 128 GB variant. The corners that Nothing is said to cut are the transparent back and the wireless charging — a major part of what makes the phone (1) unique. It is also said to be upgrading the battery to 5,000 mAh and will come with a 42 W charger in the box. Sadly, the support on the device is only for 33 W. Not weird at all.

The Mobile Indian also said that Nothing has denied any such device existing but then again given its excellence in marketing, why would the company want leaks out before it starts teasing loyalists?

At Rs 24,999, the Nothing phone (1) Lite could be a great device, with or without the Glyph Interface. Now, all we have to do is wait and confirm if Nothing is clowning or techies are just building castles in thin air.