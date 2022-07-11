Nothing may be on to something — brands that have their own NFTs to make a mark

Ahead of its debut phone’s launch, Carl Pei's Nothing introduced its own set of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), starting with the Black Dots. Nothing was not the first company — tech or otherwise — to have dived into Web 3.0 to attract customers and create brand loyalty. From Ray-Ban to Louis Vuitton to Adidas, major brands have introduced their own NFT collections to provide a different experience to their loyalists.

Coca-Cola

Introducing the first-ever Coca-Cola NFTs! To celebrate International Friendship Day, we’ll be donating all proceeds to our longtime friend and partner @SpecialOlympics. Check them out on @opensea. #NFTCommunity #OpenSeaNFThttps://t.co/SIJ0HnNfdu pic.twitter.com/Rusj2UJuE6 — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) July 28, 2021

In July 2021, global beverage giant Coca-Cola launched its own collection of NFTs to mark International Friendship Day. The NFTs were up for auction as a single “loot box” through the OpenSea online marketplace. “Each NFT was created to celebrate elements that are core to the Coca-Cola brand, reinterpreted for a virtual world in new and exciting ways,” Selman Careaga, president, Global Coca-Cola Trademark, had said in a statement. The auction raised more than $575,000 and the proceedings went to Special Olympics International.

Louis Vuitton

Introducing Louis The Game. Join Vivienne in collecting 200 birthday candles as she retraces #LouisVuitton’s story over two centuries and try to find one of the 30 precious NFTs. Discover the new game in honor of #LOUIS200 at https://t.co/5vpMF3AQDy pic.twitter.com/tpAM5rZhjR — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) August 10, 2021

In August 2021, luxury brand Louis Vuitton launched a game called Louis: The Game to celebrate of its 200th anniversary. The game followed a character named Vivienne in search of exclusive LV postcards which were actually NFTs that players could collect. According to Entrepreneur, the idea of the game is to help Vivienne find 16 pages of a manuscript with information about the history of the brand's founder and the iconic trunks that he manufactured. The game has been downloaded over 2 million times, as per Louis Vuitton.

Ray-Ban

Discover a true original that’s as unique as you are. Stay tuned for the first ever NFT Ray-Ban Aviator. Designed by Ray-Ban, made singular by @extraweg.Coming soon.Learn more at the link in bio.#RayBanNFT #DigitalArt #Extraweg #YouAreOn #RayBan pic.twitter.com/kEzdPOM4ZJ— Ray-Ban (@ray_ban) October 25, 2021

In October 2021, Ray-Ban — maker of the iconic aviator sunglasses — created history by launching the world’s first NFT eyewear in partnership with Berlin-based German artist Oliver Latta, better known by his pseudonym Extraweg. The product was a signature aviator and was auctioned for charity on OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace.

McDonald’s

i present to u the most important NFT. RT for a chance to win one of ten exclusive #McRibNFT no purch. nec. 50 U.S./DC, 18+ only. winners need crypto wallet to receive NFT. rules: https://t.co/2QRhsPlpur pic.twitter.com/KYmWI67PhG— McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 1, 2021

In November 2021, McDonald’s created its first NFT on the 40th anniversary of McRib. "With the McRib NFT, you’ll never again have to say goodbye to the sandwich you love,” a press release from the fast-food giant said. The NFTs were given to 10 fans, selected at random, to add to their personal collection.

Adidas Originals

Into the Metaverse NFT holders, get ready to claim your physical product. The claim window will open on April 28. There is no charge to claim, but an Ethereum network gas fee applies.— adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) April 22, 2022

In December 2021, Adidas Originals collaborated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club, PUNKS Comic, and gmoney for an NFT project as the brand entered the metaverse for the first time. The collection was called ‘Into the Metaverse’ and sold close to 30,000 NFTs while earning a cool $22 million. Buying the NFTs also gave users access to special physical merchandise like the tracksuit that the Bored Ape wears. While the NFTs got sold out in a matter of time, the merch will reach the consumers by December.

These brands — whatever their forte might have been — have all used blockchains and NFTs to their advantage to draw in customers and give them an experience that is more than what they might expect; an attempt to reinvent themselves and catch the consumer’s eye.