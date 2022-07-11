Nothing may be on to something — brands that have their own NFTs to make a mark

Introducing the first-ever Coca-Cola NFTs! To celebrate International Friendship Day, we’ll be donating all proceeds to our longtime friend and partner @SpecialOlympics. Check them out on @opensea. #NFTCommunity #OpenSeaNFThttps://t.co/SIJ0HnNfdu pic.twitter.com/Rusj2UJuE6— Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) July 28, 2021
Introducing Louis The Game. Join Vivienne in collecting 200 birthday candles as she retraces #LouisVuitton’s story over two centuries and try to find one of the 30 precious NFTs. Discover the new game in honor of #LOUIS200 at https://t.co/5vpMF3AQDy pic.twitter.com/tpAM5rZhjR— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) August 10, 2021
Discover a true original that’s as unique as you are.Stay tuned for the first ever NFT Ray-Ban Aviator. Designed by Ray-Ban, made singular by @extraweg.Coming soon.Learn more at the link in bio.#RayBanNFT #DigitalArt #Extraweg #YouAreOn #RayBan pic.twitter.com/kEzdPOM4ZJ— Ray-Ban (@ray_ban) October 25, 2021
i present to u the most important NFT. RT for a chance to win one of ten exclusive #McRibNFTno purch. nec. 50 U.S./DC, 18+ only. winners need crypto wallet to receive NFT. rules: https://t.co/2QRhsPlpur pic.twitter.com/KYmWI67PhG— McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 1, 2021
Into the Metaverse NFT holders, get ready to claim your physical product.The claim window will open on April 28. There is no charge to claim, but an Ethereum network gas fee applies.— adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) April 22, 2022