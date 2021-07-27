Nothing launches wireless earbuds Nothing Ear (1) at Rs 5,999

Carl Pei’s consumer tech company Nothing, which was founded in January 2021, launched its first product Nothing Ear (1) on July 27.

The highly anticipated wireless earbuds feature a transparent design and promise a premium user experience. Nothing Ear (1), which comes with up to 34 hours playtime with the case, a powerful 11.6mm driver and leading specs including active noise cancellation, will cost Rs 5,999.

On the launch of the company’s first product, Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing said, “Nothing Ear (1) is a breath of fresh air in a cluttered and indifferent market, setting the tone for our connected digital world to come.”

He said that the earbuds “marry” advanced technology, precise engineering, and groundbreaking design at an “unbelievable price.”

The raw design of Ear (1) features transparency to expose the engineering, including microphones, magnets, and circuit board.

The company says everything in Ear (1) is there with a purpose - from the instantly recognisable red colour signal for ‘Right’ to the case’s fisheye dip that helps secure the buds.

Each earbud weighs 4.7gm and delivers pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic fit, and three customisable liquid silicone tips. The product also offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The active noise cancellation feature on Ear (1) uses three high definition mics to bring music, films, and podcasts into sharp focus.

Listeners can use ‘Light’ mode for moderate noise cancellation and ‘Maximum’ mode for noisier environments like when on an airplane or at the office and ‘Transparency’ mode when “ready to let the world back in.”

For loud and clear calls, the venture says the device’s clear voice technology was specially developed to reduce distractive background noise, like the wind.

Ear (1) comes with a battery backup of up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case. Its compact power source delivers ultra-fast charging as 10 minutes charge of the case delivers up to 8 hours for a day's power, the company said. The Nothing Ear (1) charges wirelessly and is compatible with all Qi chargers.

Additional features include Find My Earbud, EQ, and Gesture Control customisation via the Ear (1) app, as well as In-Ear Detection and Fast Pairing. The earbuds are also sweat and water splash resistant.

The hardware startup aims to create a seamless digital future and is backed by GV formerly Google Ventures and other private investors including, Tony Fadell, Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod, Casey Neistat, YouTube personality and co-founder of Beme, Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch and Steve Huffman, co-founder and CEO of Reddit.