Nothing launches its ear (stick) at Rs 8499, pre-orders live now

By Pihu Yadav

Mini The shipping of the Nothing ear (stick) with TWS, along with open sales, will start on November 4 on Flipkart and Myntra. Nothing added that a series of limited partner drops will release on October 28.

Nothing finally launched the ear (stick), its latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and successor to the ear (1).

The ear (stick) comes in a unique vertical cylinder case and has a half-in-ear design unlike the ear (1), which had silicone tips with an in-ear design. The buds do not support wireless charging and only have a USB Type-C charging port.

During the reveal, Nothing said the earbuds come with Bass Lock, a low-latency mode for gaming and improved call quality with better ambient noise cancellation using its proprietary Clear Voice Technology.

The ar (stick) are also said to provide up to seven hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours with the case. The company added that you can get two hours of charge in just 10 minutes.

Rather than the touch controls of the ear (1), the ear (stick) has press controls.

Additionally, Nothing introduced the Nothing X application for users with other Android devices and iPhones to modify motions and tailor the sound output of the ear (stick) to their preferences. The app also lets users find their lost earbuds.

These controls are natively baked into the Nothing phone (1).

The pre-orders for the ear (stick) are live now and the shipping along with open sales will start on November 4 on Flipkart and Myntra. Nothing added that a series of limited partner drops will release on October 28.

The ear (stick) is priced at Rs 8,499. Interestingly, it is exactly the same price as the black variant of the ear (1) on Flipkart (at the time of this writing). Prices could change to differentiate between the two pairs of earbuds but nothing is confirmed as of now.