Nothing introduces NFTs ahead of the phone (1) launch on July 12

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
This is Nothing Community Dots.

As if the hype around the Nothing phone (1) launch was not enough, Nothing is now tapping into non-fungible tokens, more commonly known as NFTs, starting with their Black Dot NFTs, in the week leading up to the phone’s launch.

Carl Pei teased the project on his Twitter handle on Tuesday saying “We are all Dots. Let’s connect the dots.”

On Wednesday, Nothing Community Dots was revealed, which can be exclusively redeemed by their community investors. 
According to the company, the NFT will be airdropped to the community investors on July 7. People who have pre-ordered the phone will be able to receive the NFT as well in future rounds.
This is how Nothing community investors can receive the airdrop:
  • Visit http://dots.nothing.tech
  • Log in with your Nothing account
  • Click Connect, or create a Crypto wallet to receive the airdrop
    • Carl Pei, the co-founder of Nothing, first teased the NFT project on April 22 on Twitter with a series of dots — the first one being black. Does this mean that there could be more where this came from? 

    Maybe this is just the beginning of Carl Pei’s entry into the world of NFTs and the whole of Web3. As he said, we will only have to wait to find out.
