Nothing introduces NFTs ahead of the phone (1) launch on July 12

As if the hype around the Nothing phone (1) launch was not enough, Nothing is now tapping into non-fungible tokens, more commonly known as NFTs , starting with their Black Dot NFTs, in the week leading up to the phone’s launch.

This is Nothing Community Dots. We are all Nothing. Dots in the huge improbable scheme of everything. But let these seemingly small, insignificant dots connect. Then something begins.See thread below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VKIDuEKSoM— Nothing (@nothing) July 5, 2022

Carl Pei teased the project on his Twitter handle on Tuesday saying “We are all Dots. Let’s connect the dots.”

We are all Dots. Let's connect the dots. Stay tuned for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1UMfKFsTJa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 4, 2022

On Wednesday, Nothing Community Dots was revealed, which can be exclusively redeemed by their community investors.

Also Read:

According to the company, the NFT will be airdropped to the community investors on July 7. People who have pre-ordered the phone will be able to receive the NFT as well in future rounds.

This is how Nothing community investors can receive the airdrop:

V isit http://dots.nothing.tech

Log in with your Nothing account

Click Connect, or create a Crypto wallet to receive the airdrop

Carl Pei, the co-founder of Nothing, first teased the NFT project on April 22 on Twitter with a series of dots — the first one being black. Does this mean that there could be more where this came from?

Planning a little surprise for our investors and early supporters.⚫⚪🔵🔴🟡 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 22, 2022