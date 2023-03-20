Nothing Ear (2) Launch: Catch the live-stream for details and a surprise from this tech YouTuber

London-based consumer technology brand, Nothing, has already said that it will be revealing the full specifications and pricing details for its latest truly wireless (TWS) earphones, Ear (2) on March 22. Here is how you can catch the announcement.

London-based consumer technology brand, Nothing, has already said that it will be revealing the full specifications and pricing details for its latest truly wireless (TWS) earphones, Ear (2) on March 22. Here is how you can catch the announcement.

Nothing will be live-streaming the event on its website, nothing.tech and on its YouTube channel at 8:30 pm IST on March 22. Users can also opt to get notified of the live stream here .

The title reads “Introducing Ear (2) ft. Marques Brownlee”. So, MKBHD fans get ready to be excited. Carl Pei, co-founder, Nothing, is featured on the thumbnail of the premier wearing an MKBHD sweatshirt.

For those living under a rock, Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD is a renowned tech YouTuber with over 16 million subscribers. He is best known for his simplified reviews on consumer tech products, ranging from smartphones to laptops, wearables and more.

During the live stream event, viewers will have the opportunity to learn more about the next evolution of Nothing's audio range, as well as get an exclusive preview of the sound improvements that Ear (2) has to offer.

Nothing is also likely to reveal the pricing and availability details for Indian users during the event.