Nothing releases Ear (2) buds with adaptive noise cancellation for Rs 9,999

Carl Pei's Nothing has added a fourth prodcut to its lineup by announcing the second generation of its active-noice cancelling Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds — the Ear (2).

While similar in appearance it its predecessor, the Nothing Ear (2) packs many new features, the company said during an event streamed live across the world. The new earbuds sport the now-iconic transparent design, shorter ear stems, but better sound.

The company said the earbuds feature an 11.6 mm custom driver for deep, powerful bass and crystal-clear highs, and a new dual-chamber design that enhances the overall sound quality with smoother airflow. "Moreover, Ear (2) features Dual Connection for easy device switching, improved wind-proof and crowd-proof Clear Voice Technology, and Personalised Active Noise Cancellation that adapts to the unique shape of a user's ear canal," the company said.

"We are excited to introduce Ear (2) as a significant upgrade to our debut product Ear (1), which sold over 600,000 units," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. "With Ear (2), we've re-engineered everything from the ground up and utilised cutting-edge technology to create the ultimate personal listening experience."

New Features in Nothing Ear (2)

Truly Authentic Sound: The company claims Ear (2) is Hi-Res Audio certified for a truly immersive sound experience that transports you to the recording studio. Featuring an 11.6 mm dynamic driver with a custom diaphragm, Ear (2) boasts enhanced acoustic performance. The redesigned combination of polyurethane and graphene materials delivers even richer high frequencies and deeper, softer bass. Plus, the unique dual-chamber design creates a larger space for smoother airflow and even clearer sound.

Refined experience: Nothing says Ear (2) is a mighty refinement compared to Nothing's first-generation audio product. "It provides users with a more personalised and seamless listening experience, catering to their everyday needs. Including Dual Connection, Personal Sound Profile, and Nothing's most advanced Clear Voice Technology and Active Noise Cancellation yet."

Dual Connection: Ear (2) offers Dual Connection, which allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch between playing music or receiving calls.

Personal Sound Profile: Ear (2) allows users to create a Personal Sound Profile with their hearing ID. After taking a hearing test in the Nothing X app, Ear (2) adjusts the equaliser levels in real-time to match the user's hearing for an optimal listening experience.

Clear Voice Technology: With three high-definition microphones on each earbud and an AI noise reduction algorithm that can filter out over 20 million sound samples, Ear (2) can eliminate background noise and enhance the user's voice during calls in real-time, says Nothing.

Active Noise Cancellation: Ear (2) is engineered with Nothing's best noise cancellation technology yet, achieving up to 40 dB of noise reduction. With Personalised Active Noise Cancellation tailored to the exact shape of a user's ear canal and Adaptive Mode that automatically adjusts the noise reduction level based on your environment in real-time, Ear (2) provides the optimal noise cancellation experience.

Enhanced Performance: Ear (2) can deliver up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge of the charging case (with ANC turned off). With fast charge, it can deliver up to eight hours on a 10-minute charge. Ear (2) also supports wireless charging up to 2.5W and can reverse charge on compatible devices like the Nothing Phone (1).

Ear (2) is built to withstand everyday needs with an IP54 water-resistance rating for its earbuds, while the charging case is IP55 for extra peace of mind.

Ear (2) has press controls to avoid any accidental touches and discomfort of tapping into the ear canal. Users can skip tracks, switch between noise cancellation modes, and adjust volume — all with a press. The controls can be customised for individual needs in the Nothing X app — available to download from the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Quick Connection: Ear (2) supports Google Fast Pair on Android devices and Microsoft Swift Pair on Windows devices. Once connected to the Phone (1) in Game Mode, the earbuds will automatically turn on Low Lag Mode for an enhanced gaming experience. For non-Phone (1) users, they need to manually turn on Low Lag Mode in the Nothing X app.

Price and Availability

The Nothing Ear (2) will be priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available on Flipkart, Myntra and select offline stores starting March 28 at 12 pm.

