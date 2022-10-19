Nothing ear (1) to receive a price hike on ear (stick)'s launch and the internet has theories

Mini
The ear (1) was launched in India for Rs 5,999 in July 2021 and is now retailing on Flipkart for as low as Rs 7,299 (in white). Consumers are already disappointed by the announcement.
Ear (1) was our inaugural product that will always have a special place in my heart. With almost 600k units sold, this product proved our team's capability to the world and enabled us to leap forward with Phone (1).— Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 18, 2022
It's already overprice now it's too costly— Guiding Tongper (@DrGuiding) October 18, 2022
You have already increased in India too much.— Sanjay Sharma (@sharmasanjay00) October 18, 2022
Out of curiosity, does it have anything to do with ear (stick) coming out soon, and the targeted price was too close to ear (1) ?— val (@Val3Ball) October 18, 2022
To sell out left out ear 1s— loki (@MSuryaTeja19) October 18, 2022
When we started developing it, we only had 3 engineers. A year later, we have 185. During this time, the Ear (1) has received 15 firmware and tuning updates, and is a completely different product to when we launched it.— Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 18, 2022