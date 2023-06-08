Nothing debuts its student programme in India — all details here

The ‘Generation Nothing' programme marks the company's debut in engaging directly with India's Gen Z, and will project its vision of making tech fun again. To participate, students enrolled in Indian institutes can fill out a form on Nothing’s website.

Consumer-tech brand Nothing on Thursday, June 8, announced the launch of its first-ever student programme in India, called ‘Generation Nothing.’ This initiative is being introduced in collaboration with Yuvaa, a leading youth media, impact, and insights organisation driven by Gen Z.

According to the company, Generation Nothing seeks to tap into the potential of today's youth and propel Nothing's vision of making tech fun again. This programme marks Nothing's debut in engaging directly with students, and the selected participants will play a pivotal role in shaping its trajectory.

“As with all Nothing community outreaches, the student programme will be exclusive, focused on innovation and budding creators. Students will be carefully selected based on their interest in design, culture and technology. Through this initiative, Nothing will host fun and enriching workshops, provide opportunities for students to showcase their skills, co-create alongside the Nothing team and network with global experts,” Nothing said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, expressed his enthusiasm for the programme, stating, "The Generation Nothing programme aims to tap into the fresh minds of young Indian talent to drive innovation and creativity. We firmly believe that our programme will inspire students and allow them to actively engage with the Nothing team, fostering a creative exchange of knowledge and co-creation. Through this programme, we aspire to revolutionise students' approach towards technology."

Students who become part of the Generation Nothing programme, can look forward to an array of benefits, including merchandise, vouchers, exclusive access to Nothing experiences, and more. The programme is said to culminate with internship grants for select students, affording them a unique opportunity to work within the organisation and gain industry experience.

To ensure extensive outreach, Nothing added that it will leverage the vast student network of Yuvaa, its partner in this endeavour.

