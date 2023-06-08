Nothing debuts its student programme in India — all details here

The ‘Generation Nothing' programme marks the company's debut in engaging directly with India's Gen Z, and will project its vision of making tech fun again. To participate, students enrolled in Indian institutes can fill out a form on Nothing’s website.

Consumer-tech brand Nothing on Thursday, June 8, announced the launch of its first-ever student programme in India, called ‘Generation Nothing.’ This initiative is being introduced in collaboration with Yuvaa, a leading youth media, impact, and insights organisation driven by Gen Z.

According to the company, Generation Nothing seeks to tap into the potential of today's youth and propel Nothing's vision of making tech fun again. This programme marks Nothing's debut in engaging directly with students, and the selected participants will play a pivotal role in shaping its trajectory.