Nothing collaborates with Swedish House Mafia, releases sound pack and custom ringtones

London-based tech company Nothing has collaborated with Swedish House Mafia, offering fans personalized smartphone ringtones using the new Glyph Composer feature, sourced from the group's upcoming album, starting right now.

London-based technology company Nothing has teamed up with GRAMMY Award-nominated electronic music titans Swedish House Mafia to bring the sounds from their highly anticipated upcoming album to Phone (1) and Phone (2).

In a press release, Nothing said the collaboration allows fans an opportunity to mix the iconic sounds of Swedish House Mafia into their own personalised smartphone ringtones using the new Glyph Composer feature.

The introduction of the Glyph Composer allows Nothing's Phone (2) and Phone (1) users to create their own Glyph Ringtones, which are sequences of sounds and corresponding lights displayed on the back of their smartphones.

The Nothing Glyph Composer.

To create their personalised Glyph Ringtones, users simply need to find their rhythm and hit the record button, which enables them to produce unique Glyph ringtones using the exclusive Swedish House Mafia Glyph Sound Pack, sourced directly from the group's new music. Alternatively, users can also opt to use the preset ringtone provided by the artists.

Swedish House Mafia has been a supporter of Nothing since its inception in 2020, and the group has also invested in the technology startup, co-founded by Carl Pei. The DJ supergroup recently unveiled its latest single, See The Light, which gained significant attention as the first release from the EA Sports’ Formula 1 soundtrack album. The track made its debut at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix as well.