CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsNothing collaborates with Swedish House Mafia, releases sound pack and custom ringtones

Nothing collaborates with Swedish House Mafia, releases sound pack and custom ringtones

Nothing collaborates with Swedish House Mafia, releases sound pack and custom ringtones
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Vijay Anand  Aug 1, 2023 5:57:23 PM IST (Updated)

London-based tech company Nothing has collaborated with Swedish House Mafia, offering fans personalized smartphone ringtones using the new Glyph Composer feature, sourced from the group's upcoming album, starting right now.

London-based technology company Nothing has teamed up with GRAMMY Award-nominated electronic music titans Swedish House Mafia to bring the sounds from their highly anticipated upcoming album to Phone (1) and Phone (2).

In a press release, Nothing said the collaboration allows fans an opportunity to mix the iconic sounds of Swedish House Mafia into their own personalised smartphone ringtones using the new Glyph Composer feature.
The introduction of the Glyph Composer allows Nothing's Phone (2) and Phone (1) users to create their own Glyph Ringtones, which are sequences of sounds and corresponding lights displayed on the back of their smartphones.
The Nothing Glyph Composer.
To create their personalised Glyph Ringtones, users simply need to find their rhythm and hit the record button, which enables them to produce unique Glyph ringtones using the exclusive Swedish House Mafia Glyph Sound Pack, sourced directly from the group's new music. Alternatively, users can also opt to use the preset ringtone provided by the artists.
Swedish House Mafia has been a supporter of Nothing since its inception in 2020, and the group has also invested in the technology startup, co-founded by Carl Pei. The DJ supergroup recently unveiled its latest single, See The Light, which gained significant attention as the first release from the EA Sports’ Formula 1 soundtrack album. The track made its debut at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix as well.
Also read: Nothing Phone (2) Review: Sleeker, faster and just better
First Published: Aug 1, 2023 5:45 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Nothing

Recommended Articles

View All
Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Aug 1, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Aug 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Aug 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

Aug 1, 2023 IST7 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X