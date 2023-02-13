Nothing boss Carl Pei says he will review Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

This would not be the first time Pei is reviewing a tech product from a different company. The first product he reviewed was the iPhone 14 Pro.
Of all the people in the world, who would have thought Carl Pei would become a YouTuber? Well, part-time at least. But here we are.
The Nothing co-founder tweeted on Monday saying that a review of Samsung’s latest flagship the Galaxy S23 Ultra is in the works.
You guys asked for it! Another review in the works... pic.twitter.com/gPMedRvHfS— Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 13, 2023
This would not be the first time Pei is reviewing a tech product from a different company. The first product he reviewed was the iPhone 14 Pro. It is a review worth watching — the CEO of a tech company being honest about a product and even confessing that he likes it. There is no denying that iPhone 14 Pro is a great device but how often do we see something like this happening? Almost never.
That could be because Nothing, only in the very technical sense, does not have a premium smartphone in its portfolio and therefore iPhone 14 Pro, or even the Galaxy S23 Ultra for that matter, are not threats to the Nothing Phone (1). Will this change will the Nothing phone (2), which will enter the US market and which according to Pei, will have a higher price point?
Could that be the reason for these reviews? Testing the waters before jumping in? Regardless, it is a fun watch, coming as it is from somebody who makes smartphones for a living.
Pei, along with his team, reviewed fake Nothing earphones. The team also have videos on YouTube where they react to several other Tech YouTubers’ comments and even reactions to concept products that the Nothing community has made.
Nothing as a brand definitely has a more consumer-first approach than any other company and that is probably what will help them grow in a tough market like this. That, and their absolute standout design.
