Nothing announces Independence Day offers on Phone (2), accessories — details here

London-based tech brand Nothing has announced Independence Day offers on the Phone (2) with cashback and exchange deals. Accessories and Nothing Ear (stick) are also on discount. Read for details.
London-based consumer technology brand Nothing has announced Independence Day offers on the recently launched Nothing Phone (2), along with deals on accessories and other devices from its stable.
In a press release, the Carl Pei-cofounded Nothing said that leading banks, including ICICI, Kotak, and HDFC Bank, have partnered with the company to offer an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the Phone (2), along with an additional exchange offer of up to Rs 4,000.
But that's not all — customers also can avail themselves of special prices on Nothing Phone (2) accessories during the sale. The Nothing Phone (2) Case is available at a discounted price of Rs 499, the official screen protector at Rs 399, and the 45W power adapter at Rs 1,999.
The Nothing Ear (stick) too will be on discount — for those who already own a Phone (1) or Phone (2), the company is offering the Ear (stick) at a discounted price of Rs 4,250 (MRP Rs 8,499). For others, the Ear (stick) can be purchased for Rs 4,999. Additionally, the Nothing Ear (2) White variant is available at a discounted rate of Rs 8,999.
The mid-premium Nothing Phone (2) was launched last month. Boasting a refined Glyph Interface, Nothing OS 2.0, and powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset — last year's flagship SoC — the Phone (2) is a step up from the well-received Phone (1). Nothing has also tied up with Swedish House Mafia, the DJ supergroup, to provide custom sound packs and Glyph Composer for both Phone (1) and Phone (1).
