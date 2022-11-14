Nothing announces ear (stick) limited drops on Flipkart and Myntra today

By Pihu Yadav

The ear (stick) limited drop is exclusively available on Flipkart and Myntra for Rs 8,499 on Monday noon onwards, before the open sales on November 17, also at 12 noon.

Consumer tech brand Nothing announced their limited drop in India on Monday for the new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds ear (stick).

The earbuds are the third product offering from the brand and its second offering in the audio sector. The ear (stick) limited drop is exclusively available on Flipkart and Myntra for Rs 8,499 on Monday noon onwards, before the open sales on November 17, also at 12 noon.

Flipkart is also offering a special Rs 1,000 discount to users who already own a Nothing product — either the ear (1) or the phone (1). Both Flipkart and Myntra are official partners of the brand. While Flipkart has partnered with Nothing before, this is the first time it is launching on the e-commerce platform Myntra. Announcing the partnership earlier, Nothing said that it was also confirming that going forward, all products that are part of its audio category will be available on Myntra.

The shipping of the product will pan India on both platforms.

The ear (stick) were launched globally on October 26. Nothing describes the half-in-ear true wireless earbuds as “feather-light with an ergonomic fit, delivered in a unique and compact charging case, inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes”.

They come in a unique vertical cylinder case. The buds do not support wireless charging and only have a USB Type-C charging port. Nothing also said that they can provide up to seven hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours with the case, with two hours of charge in just 10 minutes.

