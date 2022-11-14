    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Hometechnology News

    Nothing announces ear (stick) limited drops on Flipkart and Myntra today

    Nothing announces ear (stick) limited drops on Flipkart and Myntra today

    Nothing announces ear (stick) limited drops on Flipkart and Myntra today
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    The ear (stick) limited drop is exclusively available on Flipkart and Myntra for Rs 8,499 on Monday noon onwards, before the open sales on November 17, also at 12 noon.

    Consumer tech brand Nothing announced their limited drop in India on Monday for the new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds ear (stick).

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Are big fat Indian weddings back? Vendors rejoice as post-pandemic sales soar even as inflation pinches

    Are big fat Indian weddings back? Vendors rejoice as post-pandemic sales soar even as inflation pinches

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    The earbuds are the third product offering from the brand and its second offering in the audio sector. The ear (stick) limited drop is exclusively available on Flipkart and Myntra for Rs 8,499 on Monday noon onwards, before the open sales on November 17, also at 12 noon.
    Flipkart is also offering a special Rs 1,000 discount to users who already own a Nothing product — either the ear (1) or the phone (1). Both Flipkart and Myntra are official partners of the brand. While Flipkart has partnered with Nothing before, this is the first time it is launching on the e-commerce platform Myntra. Announcing the partnership earlier, Nothing said that it was also confirming that going forward, all products that are part of its audio category will be available on Myntra.
    The shipping of the product will pan India on both platforms.
    Also Read: New WhatsApp feature might allow you to link your account across phones
    The ear (stick) were launched globally on October 26. Nothing describes the half-in-ear true wireless earbuds as “feather-light with an ergonomic fit, delivered in a unique and compact charging case, inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes”. 
    They come in a unique vertical cylinder case. The buds do not support wireless charging and only have a USB Type-C charging port. Nothing also said that they can provide up to seven hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours with the case, with two hours of charge in just 10 minutes.
    Read our review of ear (stick) here.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    MyntraNothingwireless earbuds

    Previous Article

    India a step closer to getting its 5th-generation aircraft: What is this advanced fighter & why do we need it?

    Next Article

    New WhatsApp feature might allow you to link your account across phones

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng