Nothing among the first to offer Android 14 beta access to users

This is possibly the first device outside of Google's Pixel lineup to receive the Beta 1.
Nothing on Monday announced that it will be one of the first Google Android partners to offer beta access to Android 14. This means that the product team at Nothing will have early access to the new Android 14 Beta 1 upgrade to ensure seamless integration to Nothing OS for a smooth user experience.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
“This partnership with Android is a testament to Nothing’s commitment to bringing the latest technology to its users and community. Google has been an early supporter in Nothing and both teams are dedicated to working closely in implementing feedback to deliver the best user experience,” the company said in a statement.
This is possibly the first device outside of Google's Pixel lineup to receive the Beta 1. Android 14 introduces a number of new features, including as a revamped back arrow when using gesture navigation, location-based loyalty card suggestions, improved PIN animations, and more.
Google released the Android 14 Beta 1 update earlier in April and will make its official announcement during the Google I/O on May 10.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!