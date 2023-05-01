English
Nothing among the first to offer Android 14 beta access to users

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 3:59:04 PM IST (Published)

This is possibly the first device outside of Google's Pixel lineup to receive the Beta 1.

Nothing on Monday announced that it will be one of the first Google Android partners to offer beta access to Android 14. This means that the product team at Nothing will have early access to the new Android 14 Beta 1 upgrade to ensure seamless integration to Nothing OS for a smooth user experience.

“This partnership with Android is a testament to Nothing’s commitment to bringing the latest technology to its users and community. Google has been an early supporter in Nothing and both teams are dedicated to working closely in implementing feedback to deliver the best user experience,” the company said in a statement.
This is possibly the first device outside of Google's Pixel lineup to receive the Beta 1. Android 14 introduces a number of new features, including as a revamped back arrow when using gesture navigation, location-based loyalty card suggestions, improved PIN animations, and more.
