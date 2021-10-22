Not an iPhone fan? You can buy these Android smartphones under Rs 30,000 in Flipkart sale

Flipkart, the e-commerce platform, is offering huge discounts during its Diwali sale. With an 18 percent discount on the MRP, iPhone 12 64GB is available for Rs 53,900 and iPhone 12 Mini is available for Rs 42,099, with a 29 percent discount. With the company offering a maximum value of Rs 15,650 on the exchange of old phones, both devices can be bought for Rs 38,250 and Rs 26,449, respectively.

But if you are not an Apple fan, then here are some other alternatives that may cost just around the same but give you a bigger bang for your buck.

Asus ROG Phone 5

A 10 percent discount brings down this Asus handset to Rs 49,999 with a further Rs 15,650 taken off with exchange. The phone offers double the RAM of the Apple iPhone 12 Mini, and comes with an octa-core SoC compared to 12 Mini’s hexacore. The phone is significantly bigger than iPhone 12 Mini as well, 6.78 inches compared to 5.4 inches. Compared to the 12 Mini, the ROG Phone 5 carries a 64 MP primary sensor compared to 12 MP on the Apple iPhone Mini 12.

Vivo X70 Pro 5G

Available for Rs 49,999 with an exchange offer of Rs 14,950, the Vivo X70 Pro 5G is a solid contender against the iPhone 12 Mini. The device carries 8 GB RAM, 32 MP camera, and doubles the internal storage of the 12 Mini on the base models. Unlike the iPhone 12 Mini, the X70 Pro 5G is also capable of 5G connectivity.

Realme GT 5G