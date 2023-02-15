Nokia X30 5G launches in India — Check price and other details here

Nokia X30 5G is available for pre-booking in Cloudy Blue or Ice White colours at a limited-period launch price of Rs 48,999. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256 GB of storage.

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Wednesday announced the launch of the new 'Nokia X30 5G' smartphone which features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, in India.

The new smartphone is available for pre-booking in Cloudy Blue or Ice White colours at a limited-period launch price of Rs 48,999. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256 GB of storage.

It will go on sale exclusively on Amazon and Nokia.com from February 20.

"We are delighted to introduce a flagship smartphone that is eco-friendly to its core. Moreover, Nokia X30 5G is our smallest eco-footprint device to date! We continue to strive for greater sustainability with each device," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global.

The phone features a 50 MP PureView shooter clubbed with a 13MP Ultra-Wide lens which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to capture content in even higher detail. It also has a 16MP front selfie camera.

It also houses a 4,200 mAh battery, which according to Nokia can last up to two days. The phone comes with IP67 dust protection and water immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes.

The X30 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor to optimise the potential of 5G. The older processor at this price point could hold back some users from picking this device over the others with a newer and faster chipset.