Nokia T20 tablet with 15 hours of battery life to be launched soon

Nokia Mobile announced on October 7 that it would be releasing the first Nokia brand tablet device soon. The new T20 will be an Android-powered device that will come with 15 hours of battery life, a 2K display and an 8MP camera.

“Introducing the latest Nokia tablet. Nokia T20 tablet has a 2K display, all-day battery, dedicated Kids Space, 2-years of OS upgrades and 3-years of security updates -- in a tablet designed, built and tested with the same passion as all Nokia phones,” the Finnish company tweeted out.

Pricing

The company announced that the T20 tablet will be priced at 199 euros (about Rs 17,200) for the Wi-Fi variant and 239 euros (about Rs 20,600) for the Wi-Fi and cellular SIM variant. The tablet will not be support 5G at launch but the company hinted that newer models of tablets, in what is a planned series of tablet devices, will have native 5G cellular support.

The device is expected to see a release first in Europe before it gets launched in other regions like India. The device will be available in either 32GB and 64GB storage options with expandable memory of up to 512GB.

Specifications

The tablet will be running on Android 11 OS with two years of supported OS updates. HMD Global, the holder of the Nokia label, also confirmed that the device will receive three years of security updates.

The display on the device will come with 2000×1200 resolution on a 10-4-inch screen and 400 nits of peak brightness. The sleek-looking tablet has an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC running it and will be available in 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants.

While cameras on tablet devices are usually used for telecommuting purposes, the T20 tablet has a decent set of sensors. The front camera is a 5MP sensor and the back camera has a resolution of 8MP and is paired with an LED flash.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm jack. One of the main draws of the T20 is the 8200 mAh battery that supports 15W of fast charging.