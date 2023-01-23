English
Nokia signs new multi-year 5G patent deal with Samsung

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 3:10:37 PM IST (Published)

"Under the agreement, which covers Nokia's fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023," the Finnish company said.

The Finnish telecom equipment maker also said on Monday that it has signed a new multi-year agreement to license its 5G patents to Samsung. It has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022.

The terms of the agreement remain confidential, it added.
The agreement is consistent with Nokia's previous long-term outlook disclosure, the company said.
Nordic rival Ericsson last year also reached an agreement on 5G patents with Samsung, ending a dispute that hit its quarterly revenue.
Nokia's patent portfolio is made of around 20,000 patent families, including over 4,500 patent families declared essential to 5G.
(From inputs from Reuters)
Also Read: Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25%: Piyush Goyal
