Nokia signs new multi-year 5G patent deal with Samsung

"Under the agreement, which covers Nokia's fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023," the Finnish company said.
The Finnish telecom equipment maker also said on Monday that it has signed a new multi-year agreement to license its 5G patents to Samsung. It has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022.
The terms of the agreement remain confidential, it added.
The agreement is consistent with Nokia's previous long-term outlook disclosure, the company said.
Nordic rival Ericsson last year also reached an agreement on 5G patents with Samsung, ending a dispute that hit its quarterly revenue.
Nokia's patent portfolio is made of around 20,000 patent families, including over 4,500 patent families declared essential to 5G.
(From inputs from Reuters)
