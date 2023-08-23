Nokia revives the 2660 Flip in two new colours — Pop Pink and Lush Green

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones, on Wednesday, announced a refreshed Nokia 2660 Flip phone in two colours — Pop Pink and Lush Green. This revival of the first-ever Nokia flip phone, as the company says, comes in response to the escalating demand for modern feature phones among Gen Z and Millennials.

“As consumers look to digital detox, HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, reports its flip phone market share doubling YoY (2021 vs 2022) and expects further growth in 2023 as people unplug from their smartphones in favour of reconnecting with their community,” the company said in a statement.

Speaking about the launch, Ravi Kunwar, Vice President for India and the APAC region at HMD Global, said, "We've all experienced instances where a precious life moment was overshadowed by a distracting notification. This is precisely why we're reintroducing the Nokia 2660 Flip to India, with a mission to restore these cherished and significant life moments."

The Nokia 2660 Flip phones, originally launched in 2007, feature a clamshell design with a rear camera for capturing retro-style Y2K photos, an extended battery life for weeks of usage, and solely SMS and call functions—a perfect recipe for a digital detox. Furthermore, the classic snake game makes a return for added nostalgia. Additionally, the 2.8-inch display and simplified user interface guarantee effortless interaction.

Starting August 24, the new Nokia 2660 Flip phones, priced at Rs 4,699, will be available for purchase in India through Amazon and Nokia’s official website. The sale will commence at noon on Amazon.