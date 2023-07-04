Nokia launches the 110 series feature phones in India with 'UPI Scan and Pay' facility

In addition to their communication and payment capabilities, the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G feature a compact form factor, a built-in rear camera, an SD card slot, a music player, and an auto call recorder with increased storage.

HMD Global, the parent company of Nokia, on Tuesday, announced the launch of two new feature phones, the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G, which are equipped to make UPI payments with just the press of a button.

The move, as Nokia claims, will help bring vast numbers of feature phone users into the digital and payments ecosystem.

In addition to their communication and payment capabilities, the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G feature a compact form factor, a built-in rear camera, an SD card slot, a music player, and an auto call recorder with increased storage.

On the launch of the phones, Ravi Kunwar, Vice President at HMD Global, stated, "With the inclusion of Scan & Pay UPI functionality in our feature phones, we are proud to empower feature phone users by enabling them to engage in secure and convenient digital transactions. Our goal is to ensure that users can effortlessly adapt to the changing times and embrace the convenience of modern digital payments. Get ready to experience a new level of empowerment and convenience with the Nokia 110 2023, as we redefine what a feature phone can do."

The Nokia 110 2G and Nokia 110 4G come with 1,000 mAh and 1,450 mAh batteries, respectively, as well as expandable 32GB storage. The new wireless FM Radio feature allows users to access news, music, or sports without the need for headsets.

The Nokia 110 4G will be available in two colours, Midnight Blue and Arctic Purple, while the Nokia 110 2G will be available in Charcoal and Cloudy Blue. Both models will be available in retail stores, on Nokia.com/phones, and through online partner stores in India.

The Nokia 110 4G (2023) is priced at Rs 2,499, while the Nokia 110 2G (2023) is priced at Rs 1,699.