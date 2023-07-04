Nokia launches the 110 series feature phones in India with 'UPI Scan and Pay' facility

In addition to their communication and payment capabilities, the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G feature a compact form factor, a built-in rear camera, an SD card slot, a music player, and an auto call recorder with increased storage.

HMD Global, the parent company of Nokia, on Tuesday, announced the launch of two new feature phones, the Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G, which are equipped to make UPI payments with just the press of a button.

The move, as Nokia claims, will help bring vast numbers of feature phone users into the digital and payments ecosystem.

