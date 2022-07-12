Cross
Nokia launches C21 Plus, a new budget smartphone — here are the specs

Nokia launches C21 Plus, a new budget smartphone — here are the specs

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Nokia's C21 Plus comes with a battery that will last you up to three days and exceptional durability. All at a starting price of Rs 10,299. Read on to find out about the device's full specifications.

Nokia launches C21 Plus, a new budget smartphone — here are the specs
HMD Global, Nokia’s parent company, launched a new budget smartphone in India on Tuesday. The model is called Nokia C21 Plus and is a successor to the Nokia C20 Plus that came out in August 2021. The phone is priced at Rs 10,299 and comes in two colours — warm grey and dark cyan.
The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 5,050 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It comes in two variants — a 3 GB RAM model with 32 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB storage. It will run on Android 11 with Android Go skinned on top. The smartphone also features a two-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP main lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 5 MP shooter.
In a tweet, Nokia Mobile India promised up to two years of security updates and a battery life that will last up to three days.
The C21 Plus is exclusively available for sale on Nokia’s official website and also has some exciting launch offers for a limited period of time. At the given price range, the C21 Plus is looking to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy F12, the Redmi 10 Prime, and the realme C25s, among others.
