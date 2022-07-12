Nokia launches C21 Plus, a new budget smartphone — here are the specs

HMD Global, Nokia ’s parent company, launched a new budget smartphone in India on Tuesday. The model is called Nokia C21 Plus and is a successor to the Nokia C20 Plus that came out in August 2021. The phone is priced at Rs 10,299 and comes in two colours — warm grey and dark cyan.

The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 5,050 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It comes in two variants — a 3 GB RAM model with 32 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB storage. It will run on Android 11 with Android Go skinned on top. The smartphone also features a two-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP main lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 5 MP shooter.

In a tweet, Nokia Mobile India promised up to two years of security updates and a battery life that will last up to three days.

Presenting the new Nokia C21 Plus, with 2 years of security updates, 3-day battery life and 13MP dual AI camera, it's a phone that just keeps on giving.Available only on the Nokia website with exciting launch offers. Buy now: https://t.co/Y5rzDJb4bY#NokiaC21Plus #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/sLWLlCJKqT— Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) July 12, 2022