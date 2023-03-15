Next big thing in India will be digital industrialisation, says Nokia

The digital landscape in India has been growing rapidly in recent years, and top executives from multinational corporations are taking notice. Pekka Lundmark, CEO of Nokia Corp, recently told CNBC-TV18 that the next big thing in India will be industrial digitalisation.

“The Indian opportunity is significant. what is impressive is the way how India is systematically building the digital ecosystem, digital identity for the large population, digital payments making the society more and more cashless and the most ambitious and the fastest, by a big margin, 5G rollout in the world — these all are building blocks for future economic growth for any country and India is taking a lead in this respect,” he said.

“The next big thing in India will be industrial digitalisation,” he added.

With a large workforce and a growing demand for technological advancements, India is poised to become a global leader in digital transformation.

Lundmark also noted that India is the largest market for Nokia in terms of manufacturing and employment. The telecommunications company has been investing heavily in the country, and its efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“This is clearly our fastest growing market at the moment,” he said.

Borje Ekholm, the CEO of the Ericsson Group, is very excited about India. “It is our biggest single employment base. For us this is one of the bigger commitments we have. What we are excited about is the buildout of 5G that is happening here and the earlier buildout of 4G,” he said.

“With 5G we are going to digitise society, we are going to digitise enterprises and those jobs will be created in the country where the digital infrastructure is buildout first. With the pace India is building out 5G, it will have the most modern digital infrastructure in the world and that is why I am excited about India. That is also why if I will be 25, I would move to India,” he further mentioned.

Sandeep Naik, MD-India & Southeast Asia at General Atlantic, a global investment firm, also sees great potential in India's workforce. He believes that India can provide the workforce for the world, as the country has a large pool of young, talented individuals who are eager to learn and grow.

“We have the largest base of the software developers in the world today with over 5 million software developers sitting here in India. India graduates about 1.5-1.6 million engineers a year. These resources are very highly valuable resources. As the world is moving towards cloud based infrastructure, as the world is getting digitized, the one country that can truly provide the workforce for the rest of the world indeed is India,” Naik said.

Another major multinational corporation that sees the potential in India is Nestle. Suresh Narayanan, the CEO of Nestle India, recently announced that the company will be investing Rs 5,000 crore in the country. The investment will be used to expand Nestle's operations in India and to develop new products for the Indian market.

“For Nestle, India is important and will always remain important. If you look at our overall investments in this country, we have talked in the region of about Rs 5,000 crore in the next three years. we have spent Rs 8,000 crore in 60 years, we are going to spend Rs 5,000 crore in three years,” said Narayanan.

India's digital transformation presents a significant opportunity for multinational corporations to invest in the country's rapidly growing market. With a large and talented workforce, a government that is supportive of foreign investment, and a growing demand for digital technologies, India is poised to become a global leader in digital industrialisation. As Europe faces challenges in building its digital infrastructure, India could be the key to unlocking the next phase of global technological advancement.

For more details, watch the accompanying video