English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsNext big thing in India will be digital industrialisation, says Nokia

Next big thing in India will be digital industrialisation, says Nokia

Next big thing in India will be digital industrialisation, says Nokia
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 15, 2023 4:05:01 PM IST (Updated)

The Finnish brand, which is beloved for its iconic feature phones as well as value-for-money smartphones, currently has a headcount of 16,000 and has plans to ramp up hiring. 

Global smartphone giant Nokia on Wednesday said India is its largest market in terms of manufacturing and employment. The Finnish brand, which is beloved for its iconic feature phones as well as value-for-money smartphones, currently has a headcount of 16,000 and has plans to ramp up hiring.

Recommended Articles

View All
Fixed maturity plans back in the game — should you invest now?

Fixed maturity plans back in the game — should you invest now?

Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year

M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year

Mar 15, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Further, Nokia said the next big disruptor in India will be digital industralisation, with technology slowly making its way into every sector of the Indian industry.
"Our Indian customers are investing a lot. India is the fastest growing market for us — we had a 30 percent growth last year, and it is only accelerating," the company said. 
— To be updated
Also read: Microsoft-backed OpenAI takes AI to the next level with GPT-4 releaseMar 14, 2023 11:26 PM IST
First Published: Mar 15, 2023 4:04 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

indian industryNokia

Next Article

LTIMindtree expects merged entity to see revenue realisation of $1 billion

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X