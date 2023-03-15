Next big thing in India will be digital industrialisation, says Nokia

The Finnish brand, which is beloved for its iconic feature phones as well as value-for-money smartphones, currently has a headcount of 16,000 and has plans to ramp up hiring.

Global smartphone giant Nokia on Wednesday said India is its largest market in terms of manufacturing and employment. The Finnish brand, which is beloved for its iconic feature phones as well as value-for-money smartphones, currently has a headcount of 16,000 and has plans to ramp up hiring.

Further, Nokia said the next big disruptor in India will be digital industralisation, with technology slowly making its way into every sector of the Indian industry.

"O ur Indian customers are investing a lot. India is the fastest growing market for us — we had a 30 percent growth last year, and it is only accelerating," the company said.

