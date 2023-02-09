Nokia extends production of fibre broadband equipment to India to meet rising demand

With the Asia-Pacific region seeing significant demand in countries like Japan, India, and Southeast Asia, the need for fibre is also shifting to new geographical areas.

In order to meet the growing demand from local clients in India and other regions, Nokia announced on Thursday that it will move the production of Passive Optical Network (PON) optical line terminals (OLTs) to its factory in Sriperimbudur, close to Chennai.

Nokia claimed that the shift in customer behaviour towards home working and data-rich entertainment services is what is fueling the need for broadband in a statement announcing the most recent step.

"This demand is matched by strong institutional support with significant funding from governments and private equity funds around the world that are driving investments in broadband and fibre connectivity," according to the company.

In response to rising demand, Nokia is expanding its production capacity into Chennai as a participant in the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) programme.

With the Asia-Pacific region seeing significant demand in countries like Japan, India, and Southeast Asia, the need for fibre is also shifting to new geographical areas.

Much of this demand will be seen in the form of fibre to the home (FTTH) but there is also significant demand from mobile network operators (MNOs) as they deploy 5G and need next-generation fibre in their transport networks to carry the expected surge in data traffic. "Nokia's planned production of PON OLTs in India will give a boost to expand the company's production base and geographic reach," it said.

Sanjay Malik, Senior Vice President and Head of the India Market at Nokia, observed that India is seeing massive demand for fibre connectivity from both fixed and mobile operators.

Also Read: Amendments to Competition Law to have major implications for big tech companies

"OLT production at our Chennai plant will offer a timely boost to meeting this demand in a timely way. Service providers in India will benefit from the increased availability of both existing Lightspan product lines as well as upcoming GPON access nodes, which offer smaller lower-density OLTs to suit a range of conditions and requirements," Malik added.

(With PTI inputs)