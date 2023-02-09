English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsNokia extends production of fibre broadband equipment to India to meet rising demand

Nokia extends production of fibre broadband equipment to India to meet rising demand

Nokia extends production of fibre broadband equipment to India to meet rising demand
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 9, 2023 3:59:17 PM IST (Published)

With the Asia-Pacific region seeing significant demand in countries like Japan, India, and Southeast Asia, the need for fibre is also shifting to new geographical areas.

In order to meet the growing demand from local clients in India and other regions, Nokia announced on Thursday that it will move the production of Passive Optical Network (PON) optical line terminals (OLTs) to its factory in Sriperimbudur, close to Chennai.

Recommended Articles

View All
Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Feb 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan

RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

TaxTalks | The maturing GST regime

TaxTalks | The maturing GST regime

Feb 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Nokia claimed that the shift in customer behaviour towards home working and data-rich entertainment services is what is fueling the need for broadband in a statement announcing the most recent step.
"This demand is matched by strong institutional support with significant funding from governments and private equity funds around the world that are driving investments in broadband and fibre connectivity," according to the company.
Also Read: Twitter Blue subscription launched in India, starts at Rs 650 per month
In response to rising demand, Nokia is expanding its production capacity into Chennai as a participant in the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) programme.
With the Asia-Pacific region seeing significant demand in countries like Japan, India, and Southeast Asia, the need for fibre is also shifting to new geographical areas.
Much of this demand will be seen in the form of fibre to the home (FTTH) but there is also significant demand from mobile network operators (MNOs) as they deploy 5G and need next-generation fibre in their transport networks to carry the expected surge in data traffic.  "Nokia's planned production of PON OLTs in India will give a boost to expand the company's production base and geographic reach," it said.
Sanjay Malik, Senior Vice President and Head of the India Market at Nokia, observed that India is seeing massive demand for fibre connectivity from both fixed and mobile operators.
Also Read: Amendments to Competition Law to have major implications for big tech companies
"OLT production at our Chennai plant will offer a timely boost to meeting this demand in a timely way. Service providers in India will benefit from the increased availability of both existing Lightspan product lines as well as upcoming GPON access nodes, which offer smaller lower-density OLTs to suit a range of conditions and requirements," Malik added.
(With PTI inputs)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

fibre broadbandNokia

Next Article

Tinder now lets you hide your profile from people you don't like, but is it enough?

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X