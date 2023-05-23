Nokia C32 launches in India with a 50MP dual camera — Check other details here

The Nokia C32 is available through local retailers and Nokia's official website. It comes in Charcoal, Breezy Mint, and Beach Pink colour options. It retails at a starting price of Rs 8,999.

Nokia on Tuesday announced the launch of the Nokia C32, the first smartphone in its C-series to feature a 50MP dual camera.

The Nokia C32 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a glass back in a dual-tone finish. It is equipped with a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone offers 4GB RAM along with 3GB of virtual RAM. It has 64GB and 128GB of storage options, which can be expanded up to 256GB with a MicroSD card.

The battery on the device is 5,000 mAh, which Nokia claims, can last up to three days on a single charge. It is also rated IP52 for water and dust resistance “to safeguard against scratches, drops, and daily wear and tear”.

It runs on Android 13 right out of the box and comes with two years of security updates for added data protection and a one-year replacement guarantee.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Kunwar, VP- India & APAC, HMD Global, said, “After the successful recent launch of the Nokia C22, we're thrilled to introduce the Nokia C32 delivering reliable performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting battery life. The success of the Nokia C-series in India motivates us to continue to offer great value and innovation in this segment.”

