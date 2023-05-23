English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsNokia C32 launches in India with a 50MP dual camera — Check other details here

Nokia C32 launches in India with a 50MP dual camera — Check other details here

Nokia C32 launches in India with a 50MP dual camera — Check other details here
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  May 23, 2023 3:38:29 PM IST (Published)

The Nokia C32 is available through local retailers and Nokia's official website. It comes in Charcoal, Breezy Mint, and Beach Pink colour options. It retails at a starting price of Rs 8,999.

Nokia on Tuesday announced the launch of the Nokia C32, the first smartphone in its C-series to feature a 50MP dual camera.

The Nokia C32 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a glass back in a dual-tone finish. It is equipped with a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter.
The smartphone offers 4GB RAM along with 3GB of virtual RAM. It has 64GB and 128GB of storage options, which can be expanded up to 256GB with a MicroSD card.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X