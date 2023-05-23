Nokia C32 launches in India with a 50MP dual camera — Check other details here

The Nokia C32 is available through local retailers and Nokia's official website. It comes in Charcoal, Breezy Mint, and Beach Pink colour options. It retails at a starting price of Rs 8,999.

Nokia on Tuesday announced the launch of the Nokia C32, the first smartphone in its C-series to feature a 50MP dual camera.

The Nokia C32 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a glass back in a dual-tone finish. It is equipped with a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone offers 4GB RAM along with 3GB of virtual RAM. It has 64GB and 128GB of storage options, which can be expanded up to 256GB with a MicroSD card.