Nokia 8210 4G sale to begin in India from today; check price and other details

Nokia 8210 4G will go on sale in India from today. The Finnish brand’s latest phone is not a smartphone but a feature phone which will have a ‘classic design’ with ‘modern features’, as per the brand. The phone is expected to be priced around Rs 6,000-8,000.

The launch of the phone was announced by the brand on Twitter.

“They say, the past keeps coming back. They are indeed right. The classic Nokia 8210 4G is coming soon with a modern redesign and with all-new features,” the company wrote on Twitter.

The original Nokia 8210 was released in 1999 and quickly found massive success due to its small size, light weight, and highly customizable cover colours.

The new 8210 4G will feature a Unisoc T107 chipset, along with a 32-bit, single-core Cortex A7 CPU which can clock up to 1 GHz processor speed. The phone comes with 48 MB RAM plus 128 MB storage and has an expandable memory slot that can support up to 32 GB. The 8210 4G will come with a coloured TFT display that’s about 2.8 inches in size, with 143 PPI.

The 8210 4G as the name suggests will support 4G VoLTE networks and can use two nano SIMs at the same time. Other connectivity options include micro USB 2.0 and Bluetooth v5.0. The feature phone supports features like wireless FM, loudspeaker, video player and MP3 player along with more basic applications like phone book, calculator, calendar, stopwatch and alarm.

The phone will also feature a 0.3 MP rear camera that can take pictures of up to 640 x 480 pixels resolution. The phone will be powered by a 1450 mAh battery.