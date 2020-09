Nokia 5.3, launched last week by HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, went on sale in India today. The phone is available for purchase on Amazon and the company website.

Price & Colours

The Dual SIM smartphone is available online in two variants - the 4GB/64GB variant for Rs 13,999 and 6GB/64GB one for Rs 15,499, respectively. The phone currently comes in two colours- charcoal and cyan.

Features & Specifications

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch display and comes with Android 10. The smartphone houses AI-powered quad-camera setup along with a dedicated button to access Google Assistant. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform.

Earlier, the company officials had said that Jio subscribers purchasing Nokia 5.3 will get benefits worth Rs 4,000 on Rs 349 plan, which include Rs 2,000 instant cashback from Jio and Rs 2,000 worth vouchers from partners.

-with agency inputs