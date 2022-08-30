Nokia Nostalgia: The iconic 2660 Flip returns, priced at Rs 4,699

Mini Nokia has released the 2660 Flip, a dual screen feature phone that features a 1.77-inch monochrome screen on the outside that displays the time and date, and the caller ID, while the 2.8-inch main, inside screen shows the all-too-familiar user interface.

Finnish mobile phone brand Nokia, which has seen a resurgence thanks to its current lineup of feature phones that play on customers' nostalgia, pulled has released an updated version of another classic — the flip phone.

Nokia released the 2660 Flip, a dual screen feature phone that will be familiar to nearly everyone who was part of the feature phone generation.

The phone features a 1.77-inch monochrome screen on the outside that displays the time and date, and the caller ID, while the 2.8-inch main, inside screen shows the all-too-familiar user interface.

According to Nokia, the 2660 Flip comes equipped with 48 megabytes of RAM and 128 megabytes of storage — laughable specs until you consider the fact that this is a feature phone that offers 4G connectivity and, with dual nano SIM cards, offers a battery life of more than 20 hours.

Plus, you can insert a micro SD card to expand the storage to up to 32 gigabytes.

The phone features the Bluetooth 4.2 standard and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It has a micro USB port at the bottom for charging and file transfer. The phone runs on the Series 30+ feature phone operating system.

It comes equipped with the standard numeric keypad, power, volume, navigation and function keys and also an emergency key that allows a user to access up to five emergency contacts if necessary.

Weighing in at 123 grams, it is a little hefty for a feature phone, but it also feels more substantial. Of course, thanks to its flip design, the 2660 aims to make flipping open to answer a call and snapping it shut to disconnect a call cool again.

