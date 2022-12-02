Smartwatch leader Noise signs Virat Kohli as new brand ambassador

Over his tenure, Virat is said to be involved in a robust campaign that entails all touchpoints. He joins the cohort of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and cricketer Rishabh Pant.
Indian tech brand Noise announced on Friday that it has onboarded Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador for its smartwatches. Incidentally, Noise is currently the market leader in India in the smartwatches segment with a 29.5 percent share.
Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “We are thrilled to welcome the Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli as a Noisemaker. Our leadership in the smartwatch domain perfectly mirrors the journey Virat has undertaken to become a fan favourite the world over. With our continuous zeal to listen to the noise within, coupled with the need to deliver a power-packed performance, we are certain that his association with Virat will further bolster our connect with the young audience in India and overseas.”
Over his tenure, Kohli is said to be involved in a robust campaign that entails all touchpoints. He joins the cohort of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and cricketer Rishabh Pant.
Talking about the association, he said, “I always believe in working with brands that I resonate with. Excited to join the passionate team of Noisemakers as I partner with Noise which is constantly creating new statements and has truly ushered in the era of smart wearables, putting India on the global map. Our partnership symbolises our shared belief of listening to the noise within.”
A recent report by Counterpoint Research showed that Noise ranked third worldwide in the smartwatch segment and regained the top spot in the Indian market. “Noise has emerged as the strongest Indian brand in the smartwatch category, reiterating its leadership for nine quarters. The brand’s journey demonstrates its consistency in delivery, ability to invent & reinvent, and mass appeal — attributes that India’s most popular cricketer Virat Kohli exemplifies,” the brand stated about partnership.
